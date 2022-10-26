Russian conscripts training in the Rostov-on-Don region, southern Russia. President Vladimir Putin has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian conscripts training in the Rostov-on-Don region, southern Russia. President Vladimir Putin has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Russia digging in for ‘heaviest of battles’ in Kherson

  • Russian forces ‘replenishing, strengthening their grouping’ in the strategically important region of Kherson, Ukrainian official says
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged his government to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:20pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian conscripts training in the Rostov-on-Don region, southern Russia. President Vladimir Putin has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian conscripts training in the Rostov-on-Don region, southern Russia. President Vladimir Putin has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE