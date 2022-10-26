British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK’s Rishi Sunak delays plan on public finances until November 17
- PM and finance minister Jeremy Hunt make ‘prudent’ decision, to allow more time to ensure new plan takes into account latest economic forecasts
- Markets react, but the scale of moves is muted compared to the panic bond selling caused by Liz Truss’ September tax-cutting plan
