The European Union on Thursday moved to tighten laws governing the trade and transport of guns to help keep illicit firearms out of the hands of criminal gangs amid concerns that the war in Ukraine could increase the spread of illegal weapons.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, estimates that about 35 million illicit weapons are in the hands of civilians across the 27-nation bloc. About 630,000 firearms are listed as stolen in the EU’s security and border database.

The commission’s crackdown would involve clearer, common procedures for the import, export and transit of firearms and ammunitions. An electronic licensing system would be set up for import and export applications to replace the slower paper-based systems most countries have.

Stricter standards would be imposed on the manufacture of alarm and signal weapons, which fire things like blanks or tear gas. Such arms were converted by extremists and used in the bloody 2015 Paris attacks and the killing of staff at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.