Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at the Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands in June 2014. Photo: AP
Climate activist glues head to Girl with a Pearl Earring painting
- An unidentified liquid was also thrown at the Vermeer artwork, though gallery staff said it was not damaged
- Just Stop Oil, the group behind a similar stunt targeting Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in London, has claimed responsibility for the act
