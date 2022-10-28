A Ukrainian soldier holds his assault rifle in the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukrainians say Russians using ‘disposable soldiers’ as human bait in battle

  • Ukrainian troops say Wagner mercenaries are being used as ‘human bait’ to help direct Russian artillery
  • Mercenary group has been sending thousands of fighters recruited in Russian prisons to the front line

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:29pm, 28 Oct, 2022

