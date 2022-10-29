Rishi Sunak leaving his home in London. He will be the richest prime minister to occupy 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters
As many in the UK struggle, is Rishi Sunak’s wealth a liability or asset?
- Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family will be the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street
- Sunak’s wealth is likely to be a target for critics as the country struggles with an economic crisis and he mulls ‘difficult decisions’
Rishi Sunak leaving his home in London. He will be the richest prime minister to occupy 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters