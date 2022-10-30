Onlookers watch a Rhaetian Railway train on its way to set a world record for longest passenger train, in Berguen, Switzerland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Yanik Buerkli Tilt Shift Linse
Swiss rail firm claims Guinness record for world’s longest passenger train
- The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-km-long train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen
- Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 25km (15.5 miles) through the Alps
