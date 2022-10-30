Activists clash with riot police among tear gas during a demonstration in Sainte-Soline, western France on Saturday. Photo: AFP
French police clash with protesters at farm reservoir site, scores of officers injured
- France’s worst drought on record has sharpened debate over water resources, with critics decrying artificial reservoirs as favouring large farms
- There were 61 injured, including 22 seriously, among the officers who were attacked with fireworks and Molotov cocktails by protesters, authorities said
Activists clash with riot police among tear gas during a demonstration in Sainte-Soline, western France on Saturday. Photo: AFP