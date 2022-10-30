Activists clash with riot police among tear gas during a demonstration in Sainte-Soline, western France on Saturday. Photo: AFP

French police clash with protesters at farm reservoir site, scores of officers injured

  • France’s worst drought on record has sharpened debate over water resources, with critics decrying artificial reservoirs as favouring large farms
  • There were 61 injured, including 22 seriously, among the officers who were attacked with fireworks and Molotov cocktails by protesters, authorities said

Reuters
Updated: 5:03am, 30 Oct, 2022

