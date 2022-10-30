Britain’s former prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in London on October 20. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Britain’s former prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in London on October 20. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Britain
World /  Europe

Calls for UK to investigate reported hacking of former PM Liz Truss’s phone by Russian agents

  • The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed sources as saying that Truss’s mobile phone had been hacked ‘by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin’
  • The hackers are believed to have gained access to ‘top-secret exchanges with international partners’ when Truss was foreign minister

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:07am, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s former prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in London on October 20. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Britain’s former prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in London on October 20. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE