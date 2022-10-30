Election campaign posters are seen as people walk along the street in Copenhagen. The next general election for the Danish parliament will take place on November 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Denmark goes to the polls in thriller election
- Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is fighting to cling to power, but neither of the two main blocs looks likely to garner majority in parliament
- New Moderates party, founded by former Liberal Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, expected to win 10 per cent of votes
