Meloni, who will be in Brussels for her first meetings with European Union heads on November 3, has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. Photo: dpa
Meloni, who will be in Brussels for her first meetings with European Union heads on November 3, has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. Photo: dpa
Italy
World /  Europe

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to diverge from Draghi on Covid-19, justice

  • The changes could come as soon as Monday, when her government meets to reverse course on the management of the pandemic and on justice
  • Meloni has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:36pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meloni, who will be in Brussels for her first meetings with European Union heads on November 3, has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. Photo: dpa
Meloni, who will be in Brussels for her first meetings with European Union heads on November 3, has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE