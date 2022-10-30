Meloni, who will be in Brussels for her first meetings with European Union heads on November 3, has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. Photo: dpa
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to diverge from Draghi on Covid-19, justice
- The changes could come as soon as Monday, when her government meets to reverse course on the management of the pandemic and on justice
- Meloni has given reassurances that her government will continue to support Ukraine with military supplies
