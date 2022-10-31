Participants gesture the roman salute during a march to the San Cassiano cemetery, the burial place of Benito Mussolini in Italy on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands of Mussolini supporters mark Fascist ‘March on Rome’ centenary
- Mussolini’s tomb in Predappio, Emilia-Romagnais, is a pilgrimage site that regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year
- Sunday’s gathering differed from previous ones, however, with Fascist sympathisers expressing support for Italy’s new PM Giorgia Meloni
