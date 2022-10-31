Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration centre in Dover before killing himself

  • Kent Police said ‘two to three incendiary devices’ were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken
  • A witness said a man threw gas bombs at the facility. One minor injury was reported while the attacker drove to a petrol station and killed himself

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:09am, 31 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE