Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration centre in Dover before killing himself
- Kent Police said ‘two to three incendiary devices’ were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken
- A witness said a man threw gas bombs at the facility. One minor injury was reported while the attacker drove to a petrol station and killed himself
Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters