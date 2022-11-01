An estimated 20,000 to 30,000 Afghan special forces fought with the Americans during the two-decade war. File photo: AP
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos to fight in Ukraine, former generals say

  • Elite Afghan commandos reportedly being offered US$1,500 a month and promises of safe havens
  • Many of the commandos fled to Iran after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year

Associated Press
Updated: 11:56am, 1 Nov, 2022

