Matt Hancock, a Conservative MP in Britain, has been suspended by his party after agreeing to take part in a reality TV show in Australia. File photo: Reuters
UK Tories suspend ex-minister Matt Hancock over ‘I’m A Celebrity’ TV appearance in Australia

  • Ruling Conservative party is unhappy that MP, former health minister, will be absent while filming ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!’
  • New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also disapproves, a spokesman said; Hancock’s fellow contestants include Culture Club singer Boy George

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:05pm, 1 Nov, 2022

