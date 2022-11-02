Dutch Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra speaks to the media in Luxembourg in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Netherlands orders closure of illegal Chinese police offices
- Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra called the illicit bureaus ‘unacceptable’, and said he had told the Chinese ambassador about the decision
- Dutch authorities are to investigate exactly what activities took place in the offices, which operated under the guise of ‘service centres’
