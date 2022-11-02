Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister and head of the Social Democratic Party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Denmark election: left-wing bloc led by PM Mette Frederiksen clings to power with razor-thin win
- Denmark’s voters hand the Social Democratic Party a mandate to form a new government in a general election
- Result seen as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s handling of the pandemic and her leadership
