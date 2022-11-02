A barrier will be constructed along the border where Poland and Russia’s Kaliningrad meet. Photo: AP
Poland building wall along border with Russia’s Kaliningrad to ‘feel secure’
- The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants
- Building began on Wednesday with Polish soldiers carrying out preparatory work – barrier will include an electric fence
