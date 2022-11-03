The UK’s Office for National Statistics said that 16.8 per cent of residents were born abroad, up from 13.4 per cent a decade earlier. Photo: Reuters
Census data shows 1 in 6 people in England and Wales were born abroad, many from India
- The number of foreign-born residents in England and Wales increased by 2.5 million over the decade to 10 million
- New census data showed that people born in India were the biggest group of foreign-born nationals
