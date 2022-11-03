British farmers drive tractors through London during a protest march. Photo: AP
UK farmers earning more money as social media influencers than from growing food amid tough times
- In a bid to diversify their income, some British farmers are turning to YouTube following Americans who started showing off their lives and work a few years ago
- Comparing social media’s higher margins to the wafer-thin ones in agriculture, one farmer estimates he’d need a US$90,000 monthly revenue to take home as much
