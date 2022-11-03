German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, right, welcomes Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly for the G7 Foreign Ministers summit n Muenster, Germany. Photo: A-EFE
G7 grapples with Ukraine war, China clout, Iran crackdown
- Meeting in Germany, foreign ministers from the world’s major nations were taking stock of Ukraine’s situation and its ripple effects far from Europe
- The diplomats are also looking to further harmonise policies related to Chinese investment as well as to caution against antagonistic moves against Taiwan
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, right, welcomes Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly for the G7 Foreign Ministers summit n Muenster, Germany. Photo: A-EFE