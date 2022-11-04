Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni visits EU: ‘We are not Martians’
- The premier used her trip to Brussels to declare that her country would be a force to reckon with in the bloc’s affairs
- Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, and many EU officials are concerned about the implications of her rise
