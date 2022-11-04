After months of reluctance, Israel is softening its opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, as Iran’s deepening support for Russia’s invasion evolves into a threat to Israeli security. A turning point came late last month, when Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz took a long-requested call from his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. Israel committed to help Ukraine develop an early-warning system, similar to one that alerts Israelis to incoming fire from the Gaza Strip. Gantz also agreed to assess Ukraine’s air-defence alert needs, though Israel is declining to provide Ukraine the means to shoot down incoming drones and missiles. “These are weapons that we have to be prepared to confront – we are the only country in the world that knows how to do that,” said Yossi Kuperwasser, a former top Israeli military intelligence official. “Ukraine can be a testing ground for our countermeasures.” With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to power after winning elections on November 1, an Israeli government led by him won’t have significantly different security priorities from the current administration, Kuperwasser said. ‘Suicide drones’ vie for supremacy over Ukraine In another new development, Israel has begun to share its intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 26, welcoming what he called a “positive” trend. Russia in the past few weeks escalated its attacks on Ukraine after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks in its eight-month offensive, unleashing a blitz aimed at knocking out Ukrainian electricity, heating and other infrastructure ahead of the winter months. Ukrainian officials say 40 per cent of the power system has been damaged. Relying increasingly on Iranian drones as it burns through its own stockpiles of precision-guided missiles, Russia’s attacks aim to create enough hardship for the population to persuade Kyiv to sue for peace, Ukrainian officials say. Russia denies using Iranian equipment, and Iran denies supplying it. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been more equivocal, acknowledging in a speech last month that the world was concerned about Iran selling drones and boasting about them being looked upon as “dangerous”. Remnants of Iranian drones – rebranded Geran-2 by Russia – have been found after being shot down over Ukraine. Israel has been reluctant to get more involved because of fear that antagonising Moscow could have direct security implications in the Middle East and for Russian Jews. Israel routinely carries out strikes over Syria in areas where Russia has control over airspace, to stop Iran from supplying its proxies there. Israel so far has only provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and defensive equipment such as helmets and protective vests. For an early-warning system based on Israeli designs, its radar technology and software would have to be used, according to former and current Israeli officials. The sale of such technologies requires export authorisation, which is a complex process involving a number of ministries, including the defence ministry. Russian official signals Kherson retreat, but Ukraine fears a trap Russia has informed Israel that it will retaliate if Israeli-made air-defence missiles or other interceptors get to Ukraine, whether directly or via third countries, according to two people with knowledge of Russian policy. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now a senior security official, warned Israel last month against providing arms to Ukraine, saying that such a step would be “reckless” and “destroy” ties between Russia and Israel. Iran has mostly supplied Russia with the Shahed-136 single-use so-called “suicide drones”, which are difficult to detect because they’re relatively small and low-flying. Recently upgraded with commercial GPS systems, they can loiter for hours before locking onto a target. Iran delivered 1,000 of them in August, according to the US, and plans to deliver 2,400 eventually, Ukraine says. Ukraine intercepts 70 per cent or more of the drones, but when used in swarms, shooting them down becomes increasingly difficult. Produced at a cost of UD$20,000 each, according to Western defence experts, the air-defence missiles used to intercept them often cost multiples more. Russian military officials discussed using nuke in Ukraine: US report For Israel, even though its so-called Iron Dome System has a good track record of halting short-range rocket attacks by Palestinian militant groups and the Iranian-allied Hezbollah, the new mass drone tactics used by Iran represent an unprecedented challenge, said Amir Avivi, a former brigadier general in the Israeli army, who now heads an association of former and reserve members of the security forces. “Imagine 100 suicide drones crossing the Israeli border toward the port of Haifa. As good as our air defence is, it would take 90 out of 100, still 10 will hit. It’s a big threat.” A shift in the Ukraine war into a proxy competition between Iranian and Israeli capabilities expands the shadow conflict the two countries have been fighting for years. Tehran has agreed to send surface-to-surface missiles to Russia and, as soon as November, the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar rockets, which are capable of striking targets from a range of 300-700km (180 to 420 miles), could be in use, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone published on October 28. Russia’s growing dependence on Iran’s military potential in Ukraine is also fanning Israeli concerns that Tehran in return could seek Russian assistance with its nuclear programme. Israel rejects Iran’s assertions that the nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, and says it will take any steps necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a bomb.