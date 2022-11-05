Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP
Nordic nations
World /  Europe

Finland’s partying PM Sanna Marin cleared of misconduct

  • The premier became the subject of global headlines and local complaints after a leaked video showed her dancing with celebrities
  • But the country’s independent chancellor of justice has concluded that Marin did not neglect her duties as prime minister

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:57am, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE