Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP
Finland’s partying PM Sanna Marin cleared of misconduct
- The premier became the subject of global headlines and local complaints after a leaked video showed her dancing with celebrities
- But the country’s independent chancellor of justice has concluded that Marin did not neglect her duties as prime minister
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives a speech during a meeting of her Social Democratic party in Lahti, Finland in August. Photo: AFP