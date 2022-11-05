A police van parked near a migrant processing centre in Dover, England, which was attacked by a man throwing firebombs on Sunday. Photo: AP
British police say immigration centre attack motivated by terrorist ideology
- Counter terrorism officers say they have evidence suspect, found dead after October 30 attack, inspired by extreme right-wing ideology
- Meanwhile, reports emerged of a disturbance at a London immigration centre; UK is struggling to cope with so many migrants
