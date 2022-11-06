Newly elected French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN)‘s president Jordan Bardella, kisses former leader and current parliamentary group leader Marine Le Pen. Photo: AFP)
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen, wants ‘drastic’ limits on immigration
- European lawmaker Jordan Bardella, 27, is the first person to lead the party who doesn’t have the Le Pen name since it was founded a half-century ago
- Bardella described his family’s Italian immigrant roots but made it clear that not all foreigners are welcome, calling for ‘drastic’ limits on immigration
