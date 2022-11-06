Protesters march with placards during the “Britain Is Broken” rally in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Thousands call for UK general election in ‘Britain is Broken’ march through London

  • The demonstration was organised by the People’s Assembly, which said protesters are demanding action on low pay and the repeal of ‘anti-union’ employment laws
  • Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who spoke on stage, said the government will ‘eventually be forced to listen’ and ‘the people out here are very determined’

dpa
Updated: 4:17am, 6 Nov, 2022

