Protesters march with placards during the “Britain Is Broken” rally in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Thousands call for UK general election in ‘Britain is Broken’ march through London
- The demonstration was organised by the People’s Assembly, which said protesters are demanding action on low pay and the repeal of ‘anti-union’ employment laws
- Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who spoke on stage, said the government will ‘eventually be forced to listen’ and ‘the people out here are very determined’
