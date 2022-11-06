Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks at the front line position from a shelter as he visits the war-hit Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP/File
Ukraine war: US urges Kyiv to be open to talks with Moscow, report; power restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
- The Biden administration is encouraging Ukraine to support peace talks with Russia nearly 9 months after the invasion began, according to The Washington Post.
- Meanwhile, External power has been restored to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the IAEA said on Saturday
