Russian reservists attend a ceremony before departing to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russian reservists attend a ceremony before departing to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Putin’s cannon fodder: the Russian recruits dying in Ukraine

  • Many Russian reservists drafted to fight in Ukraine are sent to the front line without proper equipment
  • The first recruits are returning home in coffins, while many in Russia fear further call-ups will follow

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:36pm, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian reservists attend a ceremony before departing to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russian reservists attend a ceremony before departing to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE