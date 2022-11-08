Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her fiancé, self-professed US shaman Durek Verrett, in June. Photo: AFP
Norway princess gives up royal duties amid US shaman fiancé questions

  • Princess Martha Louise, 51, is engaged to Durek Verrett, 47, a Hollywood spiritual guru who has suggested cancer is a choice
  • Palace stressed importance of medical knowledge, princess said important but so too were spirituality, meditation, warm hand, crystal

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:04pm, 8 Nov, 2022

