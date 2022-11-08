Spain’s former King Juan Carlos arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Photo: Reuters
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case involving his ex-lover
- Juan Carlos I, 84, who ruled Spain from 1975 until 2014, is alleged to have harassed his former lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn
- The UK resident has accused Juan, who now lives in UAE, of spying on her after relationship soured in 2012, and filed a harassment suit
Spain’s former King Juan Carlos arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Photo: Reuters