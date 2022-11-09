Britain’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson arrives at Downing Street in London in November 2020. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson arrives at Downing Street in London in November 2020. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Rishi Sunak sees first cabinet resignation as Gavin Williamson quits amid bullying allegations

  • The senior minister stepped down after a report that he had told a civil servant to ‘slit your throat’ while acting in a previous role
  • Sunak’s decision to appoint Williamson – who has long been a controversial figure in Westminster – saw his judgment called into question

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:03am, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson arrives at Downing Street in London in November 2020. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson arrives at Downing Street in London in November 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE