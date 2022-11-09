King Charles reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction in York during a ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city. Photo: Reuters
‘Not my king’: King Charles narrowly avoids egg attack by environmental activist

  • The king and queen consort appeared to be targeted with three eggs that landed near them during a walkabout in York, before they were ushered away by minders
  • UK media named the attacker as a former Green Party candidate and activist with the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:56pm, 9 Nov, 2022

