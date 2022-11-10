Commuters outside a closed Underground station in London as workers take strike action. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK on strike: Tube grinds to a halt, nurses, charity workers, civil servants vote to take action
- Strife across UK sectors as pay fails to keep up with inflation – London Underground action paralyses network, nurses announce first strike in 106-year history
- News of nurses vote to strike come as the number of people waiting to receive treatment on the NHS in England alone has hit an all-time high of 7.1 million
