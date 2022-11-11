Police officers carry a man who threw an egg at King Charles to a police van in York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
UK student who threw eggs at King Charles banned from carrying eggs in public
- Patrick Thelwell says the restriction – part of his bail conditions – was later lifted so he could go grocery shopping
- The environmental activist was arrested and later released for the attempted egging, and is no longer allowed within 500 metres of the British monarch
