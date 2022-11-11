The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year as fuel and heating costs rise. Photo: AP
Europe plunging into recession as inflation hangs on, soaring fuel prices erode consumer power, EU warns
- The commission says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and slowing global trade ‘expected to tip the euro area into recession’
- Since Russia slashed gas supplies, consumers and businesses are facing sharply higher utility bills that have led to some companies simply shutting down
