Nicholas Rossi leaves court in Edinburgh after a judge ruled he is a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations. Photo: AP
Man arrested in UK is US fugitive wanted for rape, faking his own death – claims mistaken identity
- Suspect arrested in a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19, claims he is an Irish orphan named who has never been to the US
- Says authorities had him tattooed while he was in a coma to resemble the wanted man, and of surreptitiously taking his fingerprints to frame him
Nicholas Rossi leaves court in Edinburgh after a judge ruled he is a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations. Photo: AP