The prime minister also faced criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as interior minister just six days after she was forced to quit the Truss cabinet over a security breach. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK’s Sunak faces fresh controversy over cabinet picks

  • Controversy over deputy PM and justice secretary Dominic Raab came after Gavin Williamson was forced out of the new government over alleged bullying
  • Raab, Sunak’s most vocal supporter in the Conservative leadership race against Liz Truss, was brought back into the cabinet after Truss was forced out as prime minister

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:37pm, 12 Nov, 2022

