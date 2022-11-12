Residents of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia’s military during the ongoing invasion, awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating that broke out in the city and surrounding areas after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnipro river. Photo: Kyodo
As Kherson residents celebrate Russian pull-out, Ukraine’s military works to stabilise city
- Ukraine’s special military units have reached Kherson city, but a full deployment to reinforce the advance troops remained under way
- The Kremlin’s troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnipro river after abandoning Kherson but were fortifying their battle lines on the river’s eastern bank
Residents of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia’s military during the ongoing invasion, awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating that broke out in the city and surrounding areas after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnipro river. Photo: Kyodo