Migrants sit on board the Ocean Viking next to French firefighters, prior to disembarking on Friday after being rescued by European maritime-humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee. Photo: AFP
Migrants sit on board the Ocean Viking next to French firefighters, prior to disembarking on Friday after being rescued by European maritime-humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK, France seen striking migrant deal in efforts to stop illegal migrants crossing Channel

  • France will agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, the Telegraph newspaper reported
  • The two countries are set to agree a deal as soon as Monday to ramp up joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making crossings of the English Channel

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:31am, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrants sit on board the Ocean Viking next to French firefighters, prior to disembarking on Friday after being rescued by European maritime-humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee. Photo: AFP
Migrants sit on board the Ocean Viking next to French firefighters, prior to disembarking on Friday after being rescued by European maritime-humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE