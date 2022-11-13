Mehran Karimi Nasseri looks at a poster of the film inspired by his life, in the terminal 1 of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport in 2004. Photo: AFP
Man who inspired film The Terminal dies; had moved back to Paris airport
- Iranian refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of natural causes at the airport. He had moved back into the airport in mid-September
- Nasseri lost the papers confirming his refugee status during a stopover in Paris Charles de Gaulle in 1988. He lived in the airport for 18 years
