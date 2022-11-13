Britain’s King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London. Photo: AP
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
- Charles, who became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, was joined by members of the royal family including son Prince William
- The ceremony to honour Britain’s war dead had an ‘additional poignancy’ after the loss of the queen, Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin said
