Climate activists of Futuro Vegetal pose after throwing syrup and beetroot juice to resemble petrol and blood at the Egyptian Museum in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Futuro Vegetal via Reuters
Climate activists splash liquid on mummy exhibit at Barcelona’s Egyptian Museum
- The two activists doused the mummy’s case with red and brown gunge from Coca-Cola bottles, also splattering framed images on surrounding walls
- Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Environmentalists say the company is behind much of the world’s plastic pollution
Climate activists of Futuro Vegetal pose after throwing syrup and beetroot juice to resemble petrol and blood at the Egyptian Museum in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Futuro Vegetal via Reuters