French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin shakes hands with Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman before signing a joint declaration to curb migrant Channel crossings. Photo: AP
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
- Under the agreement, Britain will pay US$74.5 million to France so it can increase security forces patrolling its northern beaches by 40 per cent
- London and Paris also pledged to use technology to better detect, monitor and intercept boats, dismantle smuggling networks and deter crossings
