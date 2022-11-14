Britain’s King Charles celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, with the occasion marked by him replacing his late father as The Ranger of Great Windsor Park, a position which dates back more than four centuries. Charles, who became the oldest monarch in British history when he succeeded his mother to the throne in September, will enjoy his first birthday as king in private with no public engagements planned. However, Buckingham Palace announced that he had officially taken up his new role as Ranger, a job that dates back to 1559 when Queen Elizabeth I appointed Henry Neville, and released a new photograph of Charles next to an old oak tree in the park. His father Prince Philip held the title from 1952 when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II, succeeding her father George VI in the job. Queen Victoria is among other royals to have held the role which involves providing oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the daily running of one of the country’s oldest landed estates, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as monarch Traditionally, British sovereigns whose real birthdays fall in colder months celebrate a second birthday in the summer with the hope of good weather for their birthday parade. Since Prince Charles’ birthday is November 14, he could also choose to celebrate Trooping the Colour in June as his mother did before him. Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birthday on April 21 was held in private, and an official public celebration was held on the second Tuesday in June, when the summery weather tends to be better for outdoor parades. Every June, the Trooping the Colour parade took place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of her majesty’s official birthday. The parade comprised 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. The UK public and visitors from around the world would flock to the event. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Business Insider