Louis Vuitton is holding up well against worries of a global recession as France takes the title of Europe’s biggest stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain loses title of biggest European stock market to France and its luxury companies
- France and its luxury companies, such as LVMH and Gucci, are riding a wave of optimism that Chinese shoppers will be eager to spend as Covid restrictions ease
- It’s another sign of Britain’s shrinking place in the wake of Brexit, made worse by the energy crisis, double-digit inflation and Liz Truss’ economic turmoil
