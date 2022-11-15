British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Reuters
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK budget predicted to be a nightmare before Christmas

  • Britain’s Finance minister Jeremy Hunt says ‘asking everyone for sacrifices’ ahead of Thursday’s emergency budget
  • UK government looking to repair economic havoc wrought by Liz Truss’ short-lived tenure as prime minister

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Reuters
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE