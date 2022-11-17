Chinese-owned tech company Nexperia has been ordered to sell at least 86 per cent of Britain’s biggest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security assessment. Photo: Shutterstock Images
UK orders sale of microchip factory by China’s Nexperia, citing national security

  • The British government ordered Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia to sell at least 86 per cent of Britain’s biggest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab
  • The government said there was a national security risk related to the technology and know-how which could result from compound semiconductor activities at the site

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:42am, 17 Nov, 2022

