A thick fog shrouds St Peter’s Basilica Dome at the Vatican, as it is revealed more than 600 abuse case files are held there. Photo: AP
Italy church says 600 sex abuse cases sent to Vatican – bishops’ report accused of ‘limited scope’
- A report of the Italian bishops’ conference had previously only covered complaints local churches received in the last two years: 89 victims and 68 accused
- From 2001, the world’s dioceses sent the Vatican reports of abuse for processing, after decades in which predator priests were moved around rather than punished
