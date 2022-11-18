Protesters hold a Tibetan flag and a banner during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony at the Acropolis near Athens, Greece, for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Greek court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
- The activists staged a protest at the Acropolis in the Greek capital Athens in 2021, holding up a Tibetan flag and a banner reading ‘Free Hong Kong – Revolution’
- They were accused of attempting to pollute, damage and distort a historical monument and faced up to five years in prison
